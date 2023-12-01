Savannah Christian fans, students cheer as team leaves for semifinal matchup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Christian football has won eight consecutive games, and it’s vaulted the Raiders into the 3A semifinals.

SCPS sent off the varsity football team Friday morning with a “Raider Walk.” The entire school lined the main drag, cheering on the team onto their busses.

Savannah Christian (11-2, 6-1) plays Carver (10-3, 5-0) in Columbus, Georgia Friday night with a trip to Atlanta on the line.

