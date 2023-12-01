Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Woman who was paralyzed after rare stroke begins wrestling during recovery

Sophia Gedgaudas had to learn to walk, talk and chew food again after the stroke she suffered at the age of 19. (WDJT, FAMILY PHOTOS, VIDEOS, GLCW, CNN, family
By WDJT via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - Before she was training to win a championship wrestling match at the upcoming Blizzard Brawl 2023 as Harley Jane, Sophia Gedgaudas was in a fight for her life.

“She only had a 15% chance of surviving the stroke,” Sophia Gedgaudas’ mother, Lily Gedgaudas, said.

At the age of 19, Sophia Gedgaudas was left paralyzed following a rare stroke.

“For the two hours, I just, we prayed. You call up all your friends, but you get prepared to say goodbye,” Lily Gedgaudas said.

The odds were stacked against the young woman, but they hadn’t faced a fighter like this.

“If someone tells me I can’t do it, I have to go and do it,” Sophia Gedgaudas said.

She survived the surgery, but her road to recovery was going to be anything but easy. Sophia Gedgaudas had to learn to walk, talk and chew food again.

“When you go through something like that, you get depressed,” Sophia Gedgaudas said.

Then, she discovered an unlikely solution.

“After physical therapy and having a hard day, I would turn on wrestling and it saved my life,” Sophia Gedgaudas said.

In 2021 on a trip to Chicago to watch the All Elite Wrestling tour, everything clicked.

“I just saw them flipping and doing moves, and I told my mom and my dad, ‘Hey, I can do it! Why not me?’”, Sophia Gedgaudas said.

She applied to a wrestling academy in Texas to learn from one of her favorite wrestlers of all time and legend of the sport Dustin Rhodes.

“I hope one day to be with WWE or AEW. I know I will one day,” Sophia Gedgaudas described.

On Saturday night, the 24-year-old Harley Jane’s focus is on the Great Lakes Championship Wrestling title belt.

As for Sophia Gedgaudas, she hopes her journey will inspire others to never give up.

“It was hard for me to keep going, but I did it with my family and my friends and wrestling,” Sophia Gedgaudas said.

“She’s a fighter,” Lily Gedgaudas added. “She’s never going to stop fighting.”

Harley Jane faces Renee Michelle and AEW star Leila Grey with special guest referee Alicia Fox.

Copyright 2023 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Police investigating homicide in Statesboro
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for improper chase that ended with deadly crash
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for violating chase policies
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Parents voice concerns over proposal to rezone some Savannah-Chatham schools
Fox & Fig Cafe
Fox & Fig Cafe closing on Thursday

Latest News

Sophia Gedgaudas had to learn to walk, talk and chew food again after the stroke she suffered...
Stroke survivor turns to wrestling to recover
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest
A homeowner is planning to take a dispute over his lawn to court.
Homeowner ordered to cut native plants in yard down: ‘I was in tears’
A homeowner is planning to take a dispute over his lawn to court.
Homeowner fights city over 'flowers' in yard