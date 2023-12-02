33rd annual Savannah Toy Run held Saturday

Sky Cams
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 33rd annual Savannah Toy Run was held Saturday.

It’s an event hosted by the Wingmen Motorcycle Club and ABATE of Georgia all to help out families in need during the holiday season.

To participate, folks either had to bring a toy that was worth $20 or provide a $20 donation.

Although organizers say this year’s turnout was a little less than normal because of the weather, they were still happy to see several people come out today and support this important cause.

“There’s some families in need that are really, really having a hard time just to get that extra thing for their children to make their Christmas special, and we feel that, we’ve been doing this for over 33 years, I personally for a while, and it’s just a great cause to help these families to get them over the edge,” Chris Shelnutt said.

Shelnutt says he’s already looking forward to brightening up a few households this holiday season once they’re able to start delivering the gifts.

