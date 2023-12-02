Bluffton holds annual Christmas tree lighting

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The holiday season has hit the Lowcountry with three different tree lightings Friday night kicking off some Christmas cheer.

“You’re here where you should be, snow is falling as falling as the Carols sing.”

It may not be snow that’s falling but there is no lack of Christmas cheer in Bluffton

“Its the beginning of our holiday season, and it is just everyone has a smile on their face and they just feel like it is the kickoff,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

A Lowcountry wonderland to open up the holiday season and bring people to downtown Bluffton.

“The movie Elf will have 500 people, easily, easily,” said Sulka.

As Mayor Lisa Sulka announced this year three grand marshals for Saturday’s parade.

“This year we have three grand marshals, why? Because I get to pick them.”

The three honored grand marshals shared a common pain, the loss of a child.

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka has selected Dwon Fields, father of D.J. Fields as one of the grand marshals. D.J. was murdered in 2021in a drive-by shooting when he was 18 years old.

Kristen Sulak and Heidi Hanson, the mothers of Grace Sulak, were also selected. Grace was killed in a hit-and-run when she was 14.

“There are so many senseless deaths with young people today and I didn’t want that to be the reason But I wanted people in this audience to know that they have someone they can talk to,” said Sulka.

But also share a common love...

“Through strength, perseverance ability to handle the most tragic events and make it into a way to contribute and support other people, while honoring the memories of their own children, they live for, love, and believe in Bluffton!”

Ending the night with Coco, Chris Cringle.

And of course the annual Christmas tree lighting signifying that the Christmas season is officially in the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.