Bluffton’s 52nd annual Christmas parade returns

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - Bluffton’s 52nd annual Christmas Parade was held Saturday morning, as thousands of people came out to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

The route brought entrants right through Bluffton’s historic downtown, as the rain held off. It is always one Mayor Lisa Sulka’s favorite events, but with only a few months left as mayor.

Saturday was the last Christmas Parade she’ll be in as the town’s leader. We were able to ride along with her and ask what these kinds of moments mean as she approaches the end of her term.

“It’s so humbling to hear people tell me thank you and they all know me and that was my intent was for everyone in town to feel prideful for their town and to know that I’m accessible and I think I accomplished that. So, it’s pretty special,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said.

Mayor Sulka, who did not run for re-election, will be replaced by mayor-elect, Larry Toomer who was elected into office last month.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

