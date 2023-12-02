Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Georgia starts fast, falls flat in second quarter to trail 17-7 at halftime of the SEC Championship

(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia trails Alabama 17-7, at halftime of the 2023 SEC Championship game.

Georgia started the scoring on it’s first possession. Kendall Milton capped off an eight play, 83-yard opening drive with a 17-yard rushing touchdown. The Crimson Tide got in the scoring column with 3:43 left in the first quarter on a 43-yard field goal. It was 7-3 Bulldogs after one quarter.

Alabama used a methodical 10-play, 92-yard drive to take its first lead at 10-7 just three minutes into the second quarter. Georgia had the opportunity to tie it on the ensuing drive, but Peyton Woodring was just wide on a 50-yard attempt.

The Crimson Tide used the field position and extended their lead. They scored with 0:48 left in the half to go up 17-7 on a 9-play, 69-yard drive.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is 9 of 12 for 91 yards. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is 6 of 12 for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Stick with WTOC for a final recap and postgame coverage.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster’s
A look inside the new Dave & Buster’s in Pooler
Anthony Johnson
Statesboro Police searching for 19-year-old murder suspect
TitleMax
Bipartisan push to regulate title loan industry in Georgia
Fox & Fig Cafe
Fox & Fig Cafe closing on Thursday
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for improper chase that ended with deadly crash
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for violating chase policies

Latest News

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
No. 1 Georgia bolstered by return of Bowers, Ratledge, McConkey from injuries
No. 1 Georgia goes for 30th straight win, faces No. 8 Alabama in SEC title game
David Cauley
Bringing snowboarding to the South: Savannah native wants to grow favorite winter sport
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian...
No. 1 Georgia goes for 30th straight win, faces No. 8 Alabama in SEC title game