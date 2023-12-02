Georgia starts fast, falls flat in second quarter to trail 17-7 at halftime of the SEC Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia trails Alabama 17-7, at halftime of the 2023 SEC Championship game.

Georgia started the scoring on it’s first possession. Kendall Milton capped off an eight play, 83-yard opening drive with a 17-yard rushing touchdown. The Crimson Tide got in the scoring column with 3:43 left in the first quarter on a 43-yard field goal. It was 7-3 Bulldogs after one quarter.

Alabama used a methodical 10-play, 92-yard drive to take its first lead at 10-7 just three minutes into the second quarter. Georgia had the opportunity to tie it on the ensuing drive, but Peyton Woodring was just wide on a 50-yard attempt.

The Crimson Tide used the field position and extended their lead. They scored with 0:48 left in the half to go up 17-7 on a 9-play, 69-yard drive.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is 9 of 12 for 91 yards. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is 6 of 12 for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

