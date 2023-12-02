Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Hundreds attend 27th annual Richmond Hill Christmas Parade

Richmond Hill Christmas Parade
Richmond Hill Christmas Parade(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill’s 27th annual Christmas Parade was held Saturday morning and despite the weather hundreds of people still made it out to enjoy the event.

This year’s theme was rocking around the Christmas tree.

Organizers say this is one of the biggest parades they’ve hosted yet with around 145 entrants.

There was everything from marching bands to dancers and of course, lots of holiday spirit.

Although it’s a fun event that the whole family can enjoy... many locals say the thing they look forward to most is getting to see old friends... and even make new ones.

“It’s truly a great community bring together. It’s like a yearly situation where the community stops what they’re doing business-wise, comes together to support each other, small businesses and all, churches, everyone, families come out to just cherish each other for this holiday season,” Brittany Dino said.

This is something the city says they started planning in July and they say they’re already looking forward to preparing next year’s parade.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster’s
A look inside the new Dave & Buster’s in Pooler
Anthony Johnson
Statesboro Police searching for 19-year-old murder suspect
TitleMax
Bipartisan push to regulate title loan industry in Georgia
Fox & Fig Cafe
Fox & Fig Cafe closing on Thursday
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for improper chase that ended with deadly crash
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for violating chase policies

Latest News

33rd annual Savannah Toy Run held Saturday
33rd annual Savannah Toy Run held Saturday
Bluffton’s 52nd annual Christmas Parade returns
Bluffton’s 52nd annual Christmas parade returns
*
WATCH: Enjoy the 2023 Vidalia Christmas Parade
Bluffton holds annual Christmas tree lighting
Bluffton holds annual Christmas tree lighting