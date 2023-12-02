Hundreds attend 27th annual Richmond Hill Christmas Parade

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill’s 27th annual Christmas Parade was held Saturday morning and despite the weather hundreds of people still made it out to enjoy the event.

This year’s theme was rocking around the Christmas tree.

Organizers say this is one of the biggest parades they’ve hosted yet with around 145 entrants.

There was everything from marching bands to dancers and of course, lots of holiday spirit.

Although it’s a fun event that the whole family can enjoy... many locals say the thing they look forward to most is getting to see old friends... and even make new ones.

“It’s truly a great community bring together. It’s like a yearly situation where the community stops what they’re doing business-wise, comes together to support each other, small businesses and all, churches, everyone, families come out to just cherish each other for this holiday season,” Brittany Dino said.

This is something the city says they started planning in July and they say they’re already looking forward to preparing next year’s parade.

