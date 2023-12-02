Savannah PD investigating shooting in 3700 block of Montgomery St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Montgomery Street just before Noon Saturday.

Officials say one male adult was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.