Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Savannah PD investigating shooting in 3700 block of Montgomery St.

Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday.
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Montgomery Street just before Noon Saturday.

Officials say one male adult was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster’s
A look inside the new Dave & Buster’s in Pooler
Anthony Johnson
Statesboro Police searching for 19-year-old murder suspect
TitleMax
Bipartisan push to regulate title loan industry in Georgia
Fox & Fig Cafe
Fox & Fig Cafe closing on Thursday
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for improper chase that ended with deadly crash
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for violating chase policies

Latest News

Bluffton holds annual Christmas tree lighting
Bluffton holds annual Christmas tree lighting
Runners get ready to conquer the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run this weekend
Runners get ready to conquer the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run this weekend
Statesboro Police searching for 19-year-old murder suspect
Infrastructure top of mind during Sen. Graham’s visit to Hilton Head Island