Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says

Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.((IMEU) Institute for Middle East)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN) – One of the Palestinian students who was shot alongside his two friends in Vermont last weekend is now paralyzed from the chest down, his family said.

Burlington’s police chief said the students were wearing traditional scarves when they were shot.

Authorities said they haven’t determined a motive in the attack but have said they are investigating whether the incident was motivated by hate.

Hisham Awartani’s mother said a bullet became lodged in his spine.

She said her son is scheduled to be released from the hospital next week where he will go on to receive rehabilitation care.

The alleged gunman, Jason Eaton, has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3700 block of Montgomery St.
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3700 block of Montgomery St.
SEC Championship
No. 1 Georgia falls to No. 8 Alabama in SEC title game, will await decision from College Football Playoff committee
Dave & Buster’s
A look inside the new Dave & Buster’s in Pooler
Anthony Johnson
Statesboro Police searching for 19-year-old murder suspect
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian...
No. 1 Georgia goes for 30th straight win, faces No. 8 Alabama in SEC title game

Latest News

Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man fatally stabs 4 family members, including 2 children, before police shoot and kill him
For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the No. 1 team in the penultimate...
Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 6 in final College Football Playoff ranking
Police say a man stabbed and killed four of his family members. He also reportedly injured 2...
4 people killed, 2 officers injured in New York stabbing
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships