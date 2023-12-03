Sky Cams
Coastal Performing Arts Academy hosts 18th annual ‘How the Dancing Grinch Stole Christmas performance’

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday spirit was felt all throughout the Savannah Cultural Arts Center Saturday that’s after the Coastal Performing Arts Academy hosted their 18th annual How the Dancing Grinch Stole Christmas performance.

Dancers took the stage some for the first time and some for their last with this academy.

Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch made some appearances of course along with several other dancers performing everything from ballet to tap and more.

The academy has been preparing for this show since August and say to see it all come together on stage is an indescribable feeling.

As it’s the 18th time the group has put together this performance the director says it’s amazing to see how much its changed since they started.

“The show has evolved so much over the years. It is just a wonderful feeling of all the families are getting together, and it’s just that time of year that everyone has helped so much with this show. Whether it’s new costumes or new props, it’s a big family thing,” Dawn Kuster said.

The academy will be continuing with the spirit of the show by hosting a Character Grinch Breakfast next Saturday at the Effingham County Fairgrounds where you can eat with all the characters and even get a Cindy Lou Who makeover.

