Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Sunday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 60s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to upper 70s for most.

In the morning, I’ll still be tracking scattered rain chances in the area. If you’re not seeing rain during this time, you’ll likely be seeing some dense patchy fog. If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, be sure to grab some rain gear.

Throughout the day, I’ll continue to track scattered shower chances, with a few pop-up storm chances for the southern half of the area. Right now, I’m not expecting any of these to become severe, but we could have a couple of lightning strikes with some moderate to heavy rainfall at times.

I’m still expecting the vast majority of them to be done by sunset tomorrow night at the latest. Then, we’ll definitely be looking for cooler temperatures to return by mid-next week with highs in the 50s, and lows back in the 30s after another cold front comes through.

Then, it’s more seasonal values, sunny skies, and drier conditions going into next weekend.

