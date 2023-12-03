Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

WTOC First Alert Weather
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Sunday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 60s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to upper 70s for most.

In the morning, I’ll still be tracking scattered rain chances in the area. If you’re not seeing rain during this time, you’ll likely be seeing some dense patchy fog.  If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, be sure to grab some rain gear.

Throughout the day, I’ll continue to track scattered shower chances, with a few pop-up storm chances for the southern half of the area. Right now, I’m not expecting any of these to become severe, but we could have a couple of lightning strikes with some moderate to heavy rainfall at times.

I’m still expecting the vast majority of them to be done by sunset tomorrow night at the latest. Then, we’ll definitely be looking for cooler temperatures to return by mid-next week with highs in the 50s, and lows back in the 30s after another cold front comes through.

Then, it’s more seasonal values, sunny skies, and drier conditions going into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster’s
A look inside the new Dave & Buster’s in Pooler
Anthony Johnson
Statesboro Police searching for 19-year-old murder suspect
TitleMax
Bipartisan push to regulate title loan industry in Georgia
Fox & Fig Cafe
Fox & Fig Cafe closing on Thursday
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for improper chase that ended with deadly crash
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for violating chase policies

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 12-01-2023
WTOC First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast
Dylan's Friday Morning Forecast
THE News at 5:30
Jamie's 5:30 pm forecast