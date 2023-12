SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Savannah Bridge run was held Saturday.

“The South’s Toughest Bridge Run,” participants got to choose between the 10-K, 5-K and Double Pump.

This year, over 3700 runners registered for the event.

While it sounds like hard work, they also got to enjoy some fun with a costume contest and post-race party.

