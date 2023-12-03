Sky Cams
Environmental Protection Agency announces plan to have lead and copper pipes removed across the U.S.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a plan to have lead and copper pipes removed across the U.S. for good.

This proposal came from President Joe Biden’s plan to remove lead from America’s water systems.

“If they’re concerned that there might be lead in the water, I would encourage them to reach out to their water and utilities to get tested. People will come and test your water to see if there’s that. If there is, there are many good filters that can be utilized in the home to filter that water while those lead pipes are being removed.”

Environmental Protection Agency announces plan to have lead and copper pipes removed across the U.S.
Bluffton’s 52nd annual Christmas parade returns
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3700 block of Montgomery St.
Bluffton holds annual Christmas tree lighting