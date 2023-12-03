Environmental Protection Agency announces plan to have lead and copper pipes removed across the U.S.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a plan to have lead and copper pipes removed across the U.S. for good.

This proposal came from President Joe Biden’s plan to remove lead from America’s water systems.

“If they’re concerned that there might be lead in the water, I would encourage them to reach out to their water and utilities to get tested. People will come and test your water to see if there’s that. If there is, there are many good filters that can be utilized in the home to filter that water while those lead pipes are being removed.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.