Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 6 in final College Football Playoff ranking

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the No. 1 team in the penultimate...
For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the No. 1 team in the penultimate rankings will not play in the semifinals.(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the No. 1 team in the penultimate rankings will not play in the semifinals.

After Georgia’s 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs fall to No. 6 in the country; ending their chance at a third straight national championship.

This is the top four:

  • Michigan (13-0)
  • Washington (13-0)
  • Texas (12-1)
  • Alabama (12-1)

Georgia is still awaiting which bowl game they’ll be invited to.

