Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 6 in final College Football Playoff ranking
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the No. 1 team in the penultimate rankings will not play in the semifinals.
After Georgia’s 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs fall to No. 6 in the country; ending their chance at a third straight national championship.
This is the top four:
- Michigan (13-0)
- Washington (13-0)
- Texas (12-1)
- Alabama (12-1)
Georgia is still awaiting which bowl game they’ll be invited to.
