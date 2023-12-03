Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 6 in final College Football Playoff ranking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the No. 1 team in the penultimate rankings will not play in the semifinals.

After Georgia’s 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs fall to No. 6 in the country; ending their chance at a third straight national championship.

This is the top four:

Michigan (13-0)

Washington (13-0)

Texas (12-1)

Alabama (12-1)

Georgia is still awaiting which bowl game they’ll be invited to.

