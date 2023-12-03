Georgia Southern to play Ohio in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, December 16

Sky Cams
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a 6-6 regular season, Georgia Southern has been invited to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. They’ll see Ohio in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday, December 16th. Ohio is in the Mid-American Conference and went 9-3 in the regular season.

Georgia Southern started 2023 winning three of its first four games. They’d go 3-5 in Sun Belt play, just matching the bowl eligibility win mark.

This is Georgia Southern’s second consecutive season playing in a bowl game, and fifth bowl in six years. The Eagles are 2-2 in their four previous bowl games.

The game will be played at Brooks Stadium in Conway, the home field of Coastal Carolina University.

See the Myrtle Beach Bowl between Georgia Southern (6-6) and Ohio (9-3) on Saturday, December 16th at 11 a.m. ET, televised on ESPN.

