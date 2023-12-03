No. 1 Georgia falls to No. 8 Alabama in SEC title game, will await decision from College Football Playoff committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia scored on its first possession of the game, but never got back in a groove. The Bulldogs fall to Alabama in the SEC Championship, 27-24.

Georgia started the scoring on its first possession of the game. Kendall Milton capped off an eight play, 83-yard opening drive with a 17-yard rushing touchdown. The Crimson Tide got in the scoring column with 3:43 left in the first quarter on a 43-yard field goal. It was 7-3 Bulldogs after one quarter.

Alabama used a methodical 10-play, 92-yard drive to take its first lead at 10-7 just three minutes into the second quarter. Georgia had the opportunity to tie it on the ensuing drive, but Peyton Woodring was just wide on a 50-yard attempt.

The Crimson Tide used the field position and extended their lead. They scored with 0:48 left in the half to go up 17-7 on a 9-play, 69-yard drive. That was the score after 30 minutes.

A pair of three-and-outs started the second half. On Georgia’s second possession of the third quarter, they went long to Arian Smith for 51 yards. It was a spark the Bulldogs needed. They’d go on to add three more on the drive.

Two minutes left in the third, Carson Beck fumbles the handoff, and it’ll be recovered by the Crimson Tide inside the Georgia 10 yard line. A three-and-out and a field goal made it 20-10 Alabama after three quarters.

Alabama punted the football away with 12:00 to go in the game, and Dan Jackson returned it to the Crimson Tide 35. Georgia would only need four plays to find the endzone for the second time on the day. It was 20-17 with 10:16 to play.

The Crimson Tide respond with a 9-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:29 off the board. Alabama led 27-17 with 5:47 to play. Georgia used 10 plays to go 75 yards on the ensuing drive, making it a 27-24 game. The Tide would get the ball back and run the clock out to win the 2023 conference title.

Georgia’s loss drops them to 12-1 on the season. It’s the program’s first loss since the SEC Championship in 2021 - 728 days ago.

The College Football Playoff bracket will be announced Sunday afternoon on ESPN.

