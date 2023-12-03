Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

No. 6 Georgia to play No. 5 Florida State in Capital One Orange Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State are set to play in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State are set to play in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.(WTOC)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After falling out of the final College Football Playoff ranking, the Georgia Bulldogs will play for an Orange Bowl title on December 30th. They’ll share a field with Florida State.

Florida State and Georgia were both considered potential CFP teams, but did not get in.

This will be the first game between the Bulldogs and Seminoles in 20 years, when they played in the Sugar Bowl. In recent history, the Bulldogs have won six consecutive bowl games.

The Orange Bowl kicks off from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on December 30th at 4 p.m. ET. It will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3700 block of Montgomery St.
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3700 block of Montgomery St.
SEC Championship
No. 1 Georgia falls to No. 8 Alabama in SEC title game, will await decision from College Football Playoff committee
Dave & Buster’s
A look inside the new Dave & Buster’s in Pooler
Anthony Johnson
Statesboro Police searching for 19-year-old murder suspect
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian...
No. 1 Georgia goes for 30th straight win, faces No. 8 Alabama in SEC title game

Latest News

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the No. 1 team in the penultimate...
Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 6 in final College Football Playoff ranking
Environmental Protection Agency announces plan to have lead and copper pipes removed across...
Environmental Protection Agency announces plan to have lead and copper pipes removed across the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency announces plan to have lead and copper pipes removed across...
Environmental Protection Agency announces plan to have lead and copper pipes removed across the U.S.
Bluffton’s 52nd annual Christmas Parade returns
Bluffton’s 52nd annual Christmas parade returns