No. 6 Georgia to play No. 5 Florida State in Capital One Orange Bowl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After falling out of the final College Football Playoff ranking, the Georgia Bulldogs will play for an Orange Bowl title on December 30th. They’ll share a field with Florida State.

Florida State and Georgia were both considered potential CFP teams, but did not get in.

This will be the first game between the Bulldogs and Seminoles in 20 years, when they played in the Sugar Bowl. In recent history, the Bulldogs have won six consecutive bowl games.

The Orange Bowl kicks off from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on December 30th at 4 p.m. ET. It will be televised on ESPN.

