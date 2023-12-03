Sky Cams
UPDATE: 1 lane of traffic on the Talmadge Bridge northbound and all southbound lanes reopened

Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- One lane of traffic on the Talmadge Bridge northbound and all southbound lanes has reopened.

Original Story- The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to the Savannah Police Department.

It’s unclear why the bridge is closed.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
