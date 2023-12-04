Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for teen wanted in connection to weekend shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - A teen is wanted for several charges related to a Hilton Head Island shooting.

The shooting happened Dec. 2 shortly before midnight. Police are looking for 17-year-old Jorge M. Paz.

Deputies say they responded to a residence on Freddies Way for reports of gunfire. Homeowners in the area called to report hearing approximately 7 to 8 gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Investigators say there was a party happening at a home on Freddies Way when a fight erupted after Paz and an acquaintance became intoxicated and began causing a disturbance.

According to police, Paz retrieved a weapon from a vehicle and began firing shots, which resulted in the man being struck. He fled the area before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators are seeking to arrest Paz on outstanding warrants related to this incident. He is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Anyone who may have information on Paz’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 843-524-2777 or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

