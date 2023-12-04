Daufuskie Island ferry landing is supposed to be moved by end of month

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is working to relocate the Daufuskie Island Ferry to Cross Island Boat Landing after years of controversy for its current location in Buckingham Landing.

A court order says they have until January 1, 2024, to comply.

The Daufuskie Island Ferry was relocated as a temporary solution after Hurricane Matthew damaged the original location seven years ago. Residents of the neighborhood filed a complaint in 2021, which Beaufort County fought back and forth.

This year, judge Courtney Clyburn Pope ordered the county and the private companies operating the boats to get out of town by January 1.

Working to find a solution, the Beaufort County Council approved relocating over $2.3 million of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund a relocation to Cross Island Boat Landing on Hilton Head Island. Now, one month away, Beaufort County issued a statement saying that they are negotiating a contract with a Ferry service provider, and is working on creating a ‘park and ride’ system as a temporary fix at the new location.

WTOC reached out to Beaufort County Officials today, and received the following statement:

“Beaufort County does not have any additional information about the Daufuskie Island Ferry at this time, but negotiations are ongoing. We will communicate updates as efficiently as possible to property owners, workers, and visitors.”

WTOC will be checking in with county officials later this week to see what the status of negotiations are.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.