Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Rain chances are over for the evening! Heading into your Monday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 50s for most with warmer temps closer to the coast.

However, you might have to give yourself some extra time to commute since I’m also tracking chances for dense patchy fog through mid-morning. Throughout the day, I’ll look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with more cloud cover expected in the south half of our area.

This should result in upper-60s to lower-70s for high temps around the area. During the early to mid-afternoon, we’ll be looking for slight breezy wind with gusts between 20 to 25 MPH.

So, you’ll also want to be careful on your commute home or when you go to pick up the little ones. The worst of the winds should be in our inland areas during this time and should fall off after sunset.

Then, we’ll be looking for cooler temperatures to return by mid-next week with highs in the 50s, and lows back in the 30s after another cold front comes through. Then, it’s more seasonal values, sunny skies, and drier conditions going into next weekend.

