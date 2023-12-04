Effingham Co. commissioners to discuss public library funding, operations

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County commissioners are set to talk about public libraries in the county after a commissioner expressed concerns over a national organization in a recent meeting.

The agenda for the meeting Monday has one topic listed for the commissioner’s work session. They’re set to discuss operations and funding for Live Oak Public Libraries after Commissioner Roger Burdette expressed concerns over the American Library Association (ALA), saying the national standards organization holds values that don’t align with “Effingham County values.”

Most of his concerns were targeted at the group’s stance on books with LGBTQ+ subject matter.

However, in a statement to WTOC, Live Oak Libraries says they are not a member of ALA. Their statement goes on to say they make all decisions about what’s in their branches themselves, “Live Oak Public Libraries trust our fellow Americans to make their own decisions about what they read and believe. Only the person using the material or his or her guardian can determine what is suitable for that person.”

Commissioners say this discussion is aimed at getting more information.

Monday’s work session is set for 6 p.m.

