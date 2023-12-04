Sky Cams
Family displaced after fire in Beaufort Co.

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - A fire at the start of the month displaced a family in Beaufort County.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that happened at these Port Royal apartments last Friday around 1 p.m. A preliminary inspection makes it look like a freezer may have caused a fire.

Firefighters arrived to the scene just under four minutes after receiving the phone call. Thanks to the quick response time and almost 25 firefighters responding to the scene, nobody was injured, and the fire didn’t spread to other apartments.

A neighbor also stepped in to help, giving first responders a few more needed seconds.

“In this case, a neighbor actually did see the fire and attempted to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher he had, but the fire had gotten to large for him to extinguish it. It helped for a few seconds which again, every second counts so it did help until we got there and were able to get it completely under control,” Tim Ogen said.

Chief Ogden says to reach out to your local fire department if you have any questions about fire safety in your home.

