Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man injured in shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State are set to play in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.
No. 6 Georgia to play No. 5 Florida State in Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern to play Ohio in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, December 16

Latest News

Hilton Head Island school helping WTOC collect toy donations
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Bodies of a missing couple were found on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Bodies of missing couple found on military base property
Hilton Head Island school helping WTOC collect toy donations
Hilton Head Island school helping WTOC collect toy donations