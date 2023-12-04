Sky Cams
Georgia Southern to play in college football’s first bowl game of 2023

Clay Helton
Clay Helton(WTOC)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga (WTOC) - Clay Helton is now two-for-two in earning a game past the regular season at Georgia Southern.The Eagles are heading up the coast to the Myrle Beach Bowl, in Conway, South Carolina.

They’ll share the field with Ohio University out of the mid-American Conference, and it’s a field that the Eagles know relatively well... they’re playing at Brooks Stadium, the home field of Coastal Carolina.This time of year is always a little hectic. It’s right in the heart of recruiting season. There will be just nine practices between now, and when the Eagles and Bobcats play the country’s first bowl game of 2023.

Clay Helton, Georgia Southern Head Coach: “Obviously we received the announcement with unbelievable excitement to be part of bowl season. To get to go to Myrtle Beach, a great town and a great bowl game. And now, half of our coaches are on the road, half of them are back here prepping for the game so we can produce a game plan for Wednesday when we go to that first practice. And like I said, you basically get six practices here, three practices there, then you put the ball down and get the chance to play.”

The Eagles reached bowl eligibility when they beat Georgia State in October. They’re one of 12 teams out of the Sun Belt to earn a bid... the most of any F-B-S conference.

Helton: “I thought this was really an important year for our conference, and like I said I truly think we have the premiere group of five conference in the country. You look up and there’s 12 bowl teams. That’s really important as far as respect and resume, and that’s going to be important as we expand playoffs, and you’re talking about that one group of five team to get in there. You want to be apart of a powerful league.”

