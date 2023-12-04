Hilton Head Island school helping WTOC collect toy donations

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - WTOC is taking our annual toy drive on the road to help collect toys for those in need, right here in our community.

We’ll be at Heritage Academy on New Orleans Road in Hilton Head on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve partnered with the school to help collect toys that will benefit Toys for Tots.

If you’d like to help and you’re in the Hilton Head area, please bring an unwrapped toy for any age - baby to 18.

As always, you can bring toys to the WTOC studios, off of Chatham Parkway, any time between now and Dec. 13.

