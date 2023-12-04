Jamie Ertle's Monday WX Forecast 12-04-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve got high cloud coverage with some peaks of blue skies out there today streaming in from northern Florida. Temperatures are struggling to reach 70; however, some have done it like Beaufort and Jesup, so with upper 60s, this is a great “normal temperature” early December day! A dry cold front will sweep through tonight and our temps will drop. It’ll be 67° at our 5:19pm sunset.

Daybreak Tuesday 46 partly cloudy with low 40s inland and about 50° for the islands. Partly cloudy skies persist through the day with highs near 68°.

Another dry cold front quickly scoots across the Plains and into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Tuesday night, and we’ll see a big temperature shift Thursday.

Daybreak Wednesday still mid 40s with some of us dropping to perhaps 39° like Sylvania, Hampton, maybe even Statesboro. Plenty of sunshine and highs struggle to reach 60° in the afternoon.

Now we colder on Thursday with highs near freezing the farther west of I-95; Savannah should dip to 36° and even the beaches dip to 39°. Afternoon highs again struggling to reach the upper 50s.

High pressure will build into the area tonight. A dry cold front will drop through late Tuesday night, followed by the return of high pressure through Saturday. The next weather system will arrive late in the weekend.

The third cold front we’re tracking will approach from the west Saturday night, before crossing the area on Sunday. This system should bring at least scattered showers to the area.

