Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Jamie Ertle's Monday WX Forecast 12-04-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve got high cloud coverage with some peaks of blue skies out there today streaming in from northern Florida. Temperatures are struggling to reach 70; however, some have done it like Beaufort and Jesup, so with upper 60s, this is a great “normal temperature” early December day! A dry cold front will sweep through tonight and our temps will drop. It’ll be 67° at our 5:19pm sunset.

Daybreak Tuesday 46 partly cloudy with low 40s inland and about 50° for the islands. Partly cloudy skies persist through the day with highs near 68°.

Another dry cold front quickly scoots across the Plains and into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Tuesday night, and we’ll see a big temperature shift Thursday.

Daybreak Wednesday still mid 40s with some of us dropping to perhaps 39° like Sylvania, Hampton, maybe even Statesboro. Plenty of sunshine and highs struggle to reach 60° in the afternoon.

Now we colder on Thursday with highs near freezing the farther west of I-95; Savannah should dip to 36° and even the beaches dip to 39°. Afternoon highs again struggling to reach the upper 50s.

High pressure will build into the area tonight. A dry cold front will drop through late Tuesday night, followed by the return of high pressure through Saturday. The next weather system will arrive late in the weekend.

The third cold front we’re tracking will approach from the west Saturday night, before crossing the area on Sunday. This system should bring at least scattered showers to the area.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State are set to play in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.
No. 6 Georgia to play No. 5 Florida State in Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern to play Ohio in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, December 16

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Warm today, but cooler air is moving in!
Andrew's noon forecast 12.4
Andrew's 5AM Monday forecast 12.4
WTOC First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast