Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after shooting in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - A man has been arrested Monday following a shooting.

Police say a woman arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound Dec. 1 around 11:40 p.m.

A 23-year-old woman was shot by a man while driving away from a Melody Lane residence.

According to police, Vincent Medlock fired shots at the victim’s car and a bullet penetrated the exterior of the vehicle, striking the woman.

Medlock drove her to the hospital to seek treatment after realizing that she was injured.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

Medlock at the Beaufort County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder.

