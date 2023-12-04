Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A Charleston, South Carolina native celebrated his 103rd birthday Sunday with family and friends as they took turns sharing stories and sentiments about his long life.

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“You live long if you mind your own business!” he said.

Lawrence served as a master plumber and a maintenance supervisor for 40 years at the City of Charleston Housing Authority.

Family members said he continued to work after retirement until the age of 99 as a plumber for the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church.

They said he’s always been a hard worker and an advocate for his community.

As of now, he still loves to drive, cook, and do odd jobs around the house.

Copyright 2023 WCSC Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man injured in shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State are set to play in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.
No. 6 Georgia to play No. 5 Florida State in Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern to play Ohio in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, December 16

Latest News

Jorge M. Paz
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for teen wanted in connection to weekend shooting
57th and Bull Street
Police respond to shots-fired call at Bull, 57th streets
Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to...
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
Young Thug on trial
WATCH: Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta