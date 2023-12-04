Man injured in shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday.
The shooting took place on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road.
A man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020
