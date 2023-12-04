Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Man pleads guilty to amended charges in May 2022 homicide case in Statesboro

(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man pleaded guilty to amended charges in a May 2022 homicide case.

Alonzo Carter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, which was an amended charge down from malice murder. Carter also pleaded guilty to second degree – cruelty to children and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Carter was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served.

Keturah Lee Mobley, 31, was found dead in an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East.

According to police, Mobley and Carter where in a relationship.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State are set to play in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.
No. 6 Georgia to play No. 5 Florida State in Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern to play Ohio in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, December 16

Latest News

Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
No injuries reported in fire off Johnny Morral Circle
Family displaced after fire in Port Royal
THE News at 4:30
Tybee Island lighthouse renovation
Tybee Island lighthouse renovation
Phase one of $1.6 million renovation underway at Tybee Island lighthouse