Man pleads guilty to amended charges in May 2022 homicide case in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man pleaded guilty to amended charges in a May 2022 homicide case.

Alonzo Carter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, which was an amended charge down from malice murder. Carter also pleaded guilty to second degree – cruelty to children and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Carter was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served.

Keturah Lee Mobley, 31, was found dead in an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East.

According to police, Mobley and Carter where in a relationship.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.