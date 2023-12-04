No injuries reported in Port Royal house fire

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PORT ROYAL, S.C (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday.

This happened around 1 p.m. at a two-story townhome off Johnny Morral Circle in Port Royal.

The Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department arrived on the scene in less than four minutes to find smoke and flames showing from the first floor of one of the units.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it reached the common attic and adjacent unit.

Approximately 25 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS, Beaufort Police Department, and Dominion Energy all responded to the scene.

