Northbound I-516 closed between I-16, Ogeechee Rd. due to multi-vehicle crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has closed all lanes of northbound I-516 between Ogeechee Road and I-16.

Police say the lanes are expected to be closed for the next one to two hours. They say multiple vehicles are involved in the crash, but have not released information on any possible injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to Ogeechee Road.

