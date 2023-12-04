Phase one of $1.6 million renovation underway at Tybee Island lighthouse

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island lighthouse is undergoing phase one of it’s $1.6 million renovation.

Tybee Island lighthouse is not a stranger to restoration. It undergoes a $500,000 upgrade every few years to keep up with its maintenance. But, unexpected water damage has driven up the price tag and the urgency to get it done.

Following a routine evaluation earlier this year, it was found the windows around the light source have been dripping, allowing water to seep in to the bricks and create weaknesses. The Tybee Island Historical Society has begun the restoration project but it is not expected to be complete until July 2024.

Tybee Lighthouse executive director Sarah Jones shares a timeline of the project plus the impact this will have for visitors.

‘We’re doing a three phase project. Of course the first phase is underway now and that will go until Christmas. The second phase which is the mortar and the area under the lens room and that will go from January to March with a break around spring break. And then after March is when we will start the painting and the stucco work. The only time period in there where the lighthouse will be closed is when they’re working under the lens room and that will be from January to March.”

Jones reiterated that the Historical Society doesn’t receive state or federal funding toward these projects. Anyone who wants to help can donate online at their website or become a member.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.