Savannah Ghost Pirates announce date changes for 3 home games
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced changes to their 2023-24 regular season schedule.
These games will be held at Enmarket Arena.
Savannah will now host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on March 7, at 7 p.m. This game was previously scheduled for Friday, March 8.
In addition, the Ghost Pirates will take on the Jacksonville Icemen on February 21, at 7 p.m. This game was previously scheduled for March 10.
Friday, March 15′s game against the Atlanta Gladiators has been moved to March 13, at 7:30 p.m.
If you have already purchased tickets for the games affected by these changes, they will be valid for the rescheduled date.
