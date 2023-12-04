Savannah Ghost Pirates announce date changes for 3 home games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced changes to their 2023-24 regular season schedule.

These games will be held at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah will now host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on March 7, at 7 p.m. This game was previously scheduled for Friday, March 8.

In addition, the Ghost Pirates will take on the Jacksonville Icemen on February 21, at 7 p.m. This game was previously scheduled for March 10.

Friday, March 15′s game against the Atlanta Gladiators has been moved to March 13, at 7:30 p.m.

If you have already purchased tickets for the games affected by these changes, they will be valid for the rescheduled date.

