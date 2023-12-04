Savannah Navy League Council hosts 18th annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week marks more than 80 years since the deadly attacks on Pearl Harbor and the Savannah Navy League Council held their 18th annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Sunday.

A program to remember a pivotal time in America’s history. Nearly 100 people gathered today at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force to remember Pearl Harbor.

Dec. 7 will mark the 82nd anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. The Savannah community and the Savannah Navy League commemorate this day every year.

“18 years now. And we gather together on the nearest Sunday to December 7th, Pearl Harbor Day.”

They do this not only for the community around them, but for people who actually experienced those moments.

“We’ve even had people that were at Pearl Harbor on that day and it’s a very emotional thing for them and for families of people that loss family at that time.”

Every year they present a wreath, invite guest speakers and continue traditions.

“It was so important in the history of our country to actually have an event to recognize that. It is very very satisfying and a lot of people come and really benefit from the remembrance.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.