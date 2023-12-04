Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Unexpected love leads seniors to get married months after meeting

John Hungarland, 84, met Jackie Moore, 67, when he moved into Commonwealth Senior Living in February, in Danville, Virginia. (Source: WDBJ)
By Makayla Shelton and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Two senior citizens are getting a second chance at true love.

John Hungarland, 84, met Jackie Moore, 67, when he moved into Commonwealth Senior Living in February, in Danville, Virginia.

“Each meal, she would come in with other ladies and say, ‘Hey, John!’” Hungarland said. “I didn’t know who she was. In fact, I asked one of the people at my table, ‘Who is that crazy lady?’”

Moore says she wanted him to have a “welcoming community home” at the assisted living complex.

A few months later, after participating in activities like planting flowers together, they fell in love and began talking about marriage.

“We just laugh, I mean, about anything. I hadn’t laughed this much in years,” Moore said.

Hungarland says Moore “laughs a lot” and he loves it.

“We have an excellent relationship. In fact, we set up a time every day to chat and laugh and talk about the day’s events,” he said.

On Friday, they had their wedding at the complex with close friends and family.

“We both had been married in the past. So, this is all different. In fact, we’ve tried to figure out why and we don’t understand. But, we both have so, so much in common. I think we both felt it at the same time and this worked out great,” Hungarland said.

Hungarland’s previous wife passed away and Moore went through a divorce. They both say marrying again was never on their minds.

“Not at all. No, that was the last thing on my list,” Moore said.

She says it is “like a godsend” that they met each other.

The newlyweds are hoping to go on an Alaskan cruise for their honeymoon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man injured in shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
1 person injured after shooting in Port Wentworth
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State are set to play in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.
No. 6 Georgia to play No. 5 Florida State in Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern to play Ohio in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, December 16

Latest News

Navy safely recovers Military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks
Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Gov. Kemp proposes ‘acceleration of largest income tax cut in state history’
No injuries reported in fire off Johnny Morral Circle
No injuries reported in Port Royal house fire
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record