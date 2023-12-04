Sky Cams
Warm today, but cooler air is moving in!

By Andrew Gorton
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are mild this morning as we start out the work week.

Inland lows will be in the 50s with 60s closer to the coast. Roads continue to dry out this morning from our damp weekend. We’ll warm to the lower 70s at lunchtime with highs today in the low to mid 70s. It will be breezy at times with gusts near 20 miles per hours this afternoon with a front moving in. We’ll be in the 60s this evening as a dry cold front moves through.

Colder air begins to filter in Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s. Highs will only be in the mid 60s on Tuesday as our dry stretch of weather continues. Wednesday morning will be a bit cooler with lows in the lower 40s around Savannah and 30s for inland communities. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s on Wednesday with sunshine up above.

Thursday morning will be our coolest this week, Savannah will be in the mid 30s in the morning, but some of our far inland communities could briefly drop down to freeze at daybreak. Highs will once again be in the upper 50s.

Warmer air works its way in heading into the weekend. We’ll be in the mid 60s Friday afternoon and lower 70s on Saturday afternoon. Our next best chance of rain will be on Sunday as our next cold front moves in. If you have outdoor weekend plans, Saturday looks to be the nicer day!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

