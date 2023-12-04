WATCH: Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta

Jeffery Williams’ historic trial will be live streamed on Atlanta News First and YouTube.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The longest trial in Georgia history is underway in Atlanta.

Young Thug - real name Jeffery Williams - is facing a number of gang-related charges from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office. Juror screening took 10 months and was filled with surreal courtroom antics and pocketbook complaints from attorneys.

Williams is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Recapping the first week in the trial of Young Thug
Young Thug

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Opening statements began Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in a trial expected to last at least six months. Prosecutors expect to call at least 400 witnesses.

Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun.

A total of 18 jurors were selected for the trial, with 12 seated as jurors and six alternates: 10 Black women, two white women, three Black men and three white men. The panel of 12 features seven Black women, two Black men, two white women and one white man.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville ruled earlier this month some of Young Thug’s lyrics will be conditionally admitted as evidence. In 2022, Fulton County prosecutors included lyrics from the rapper, referencing drugs and violence, as evidence of an “overt act in furtherance of a (gang) conspiracy.”

Atlanta News First is broadcasting gavel-to-gavel coverage of Young Thug’s trial on its live stream and YouTube channel.

How can I watch the Young Thug trial?

Atlanta News First will be covering the trial live on our ANF+ livestreams, which you can watch on our website, on Youtube or on Roku, Fire TV and AppleTV. We will also report on the events online.

YOUNG THUG’S TRIAL: LISTEN WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

