Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the...
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the head by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Keaundria Milloy, WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries from a hunting-related shooting incident over the weekend, authorities said.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of the incident on Alex Knight Road in southern Jones County at around 9:36 p.m. Saturday, according to WDAM.

Sgt. Cody Pitts said an 11-year-old boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits. He sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, according to JCSD.

The siblings’ 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified of the incident and responded to the scene and is the primary agency investigating the incident. The sheriff’s department is also investigating as the secondary agency.

The names of the 11-year-old and his sister are being withheld due to their ages.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
Police lights
Northbound I-516 reopen between I-16, Ogeechee Rd. after multi-vehicle crash
57th and Bull Street
Police respond to shots-fired call at Bull, 57th streets

Latest News

A man featured in the hit podcast “S-Town" that chronicled events in a rural Alabama community...
Subject of 'S-Town' podcast killed in standoff with police
A home is seen exploding from a distance, Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023 in Arlington, Va....
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant
Jeremy Albert Best, 48, is being held without bond, charged with two counts of first-degree...
Mental evaluation ordered for man charged in shooting death of his pregnant wife
The suspect is being held without bond, charged with two counts of first-degree murder. (KIFI...
'It's unimaginable': Cousin reacts after husband accused of killing pregnant wife