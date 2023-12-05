Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Baker Mayfield and wife announce pregnancy, expecting first baby

FILE -- Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the...
FILE -- Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2019.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield announced with his wife that they are expecting a baby girl next year.

This week, the Mayfields shared on Instagram that they have “been hiding a little something.”

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily said they are “thrilled to share that baby girl Mayfield” will be joining their “crazy crew” in early April 2024.

Mayfield currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

The couple married on July 6, 2019.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
57th and Bull Street
Police respond to shots-fired call at Bull, 57th streets
Police lights
Northbound I-516 reopen between I-16, Ogeechee Rd. after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,...
How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
The remaining holds on four-star nominations by Tuberville will impact 'key senior leadership...
The Pentagon comments on holds of military nominations
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband