Bluffton man among first to receive new Alzheimer’s drug: ‘It gives us hope’

One of the first Alzheimer’s patients in the Lowcountry to take part in Leqembi infusion treatments is sharing his story in hopes of spreading the word.
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Charleston, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the first Alzheimer’s patients in the Lowcountry to take part in Leqembi infusion treatments is sharing his story in hopes of spreading the word to other families.

Chris Long was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in December of 2022.

He and his wife, Janet Long, immediately started searching for a way to fight the progression of the disease.

“I just called every single day to see if there was a cancellation to get into the doctor,” Janet says. “We were going to have a four to five-month wait.”

With some luck and communication through MUSC, Chris was able to become an early patient.

“I feel very fortunate,” Chris says.

“Fortunate on the timing of finding out he had this disease and the drug being out at this time,” Janet says.

The couple travels every two weeks from their home in Bluffton to Charleston for Leqembi infusions.

Chris is now on his fifth treatment and recently passed an MRI scan with flying colors.

“It makes me feel positive. So I’m happy. It gives us hope,” Chris says.

Leqembi, or Lecanemab, was approved by the FDA in July.

Since this approval, Medicare now covers access to the drug for patients.

Leqembi manufacturer Eiasai shows the price to be $26,500 a year.

With insurance through Medicare, it is $5,300 and could be less for those with secondary insurance.

The drug is one of the first of its kind: disease-modifying.

“Lecanemab works by clearing out abnormal amyloid plaques in the brain,” MUSC Director of the Division of Cognitive and Behavioral Morale Dr. Nick Milano says. “We know that getting the medication earlier makes it more likely to actually work.”

A report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows that 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2023.

It is believed that 110 of every 100,000 people age 30-65 have early onset, or 200,000.

“Whether it’s early onset or late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, it’s very important to treat as soon as possible,” Dr. Milano says.

The Long family says they like to live life to its fullest, spending time together through travel, reading and golf to name a few hobbies.

They say this opportunity opens a door to continue fueling their future.

“You feel there’s no hope. This has given us a lot of hope,” Janet says.

“I really view this as the first step toward additional treatment toward Alzheimer’s disease. There’s additional medications already in the pipeline of research that look very promising,” Milano says.

MUSC officials say they are excited about this treatment, but they are taking it slow, monitoring properly and ensuring the safety of involved patients.

There are symptoms and side effects to be aware of: brain bleeding or swelling in 12% of patients, as well as 3% developing actual symptoms.

If you feel either you or someone you know may be having memory issues, you should reach out to a doctor immediately.

Your primary care provider will be able to provide the best options to move forward in testing and treatment.

For more information on Leqembi, click here.

