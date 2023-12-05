Cooler continues to filter in through the middle of the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Grab a light jacket this morning! Cooler air has arrived with many of us experiencing 40s as we step out the door this morning.

It's much cooler this morning with Inland temperatures are already in the 40s! pic.twitter.com/2yCkhCyhLY — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 5, 2023

We’ll remain mostly clear with temperatures warming to the lower 60s by lunchtime. Highs will only be in the mid 60s on Tuesday as our dry stretch of weather continues. This evening will be cool and comfortable, with temperatures falling into the 50s shortly after sunset. A dry cold front will move in tonight, reinforcing the cooler air.

Wednesday morning will be a bit cooler with lows in the lower 40s around Savannah and 30s for inland communities. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine around.

Thursday morning will be our coolest this week, Savannah will be in the mid 30s in the morning, but some of our far inland communities should plan on a brief freeze! Highs will once again be in the upper 50s under sunny skies.

Warmer air works its way in heading into the weekend. We’ll start Friday a few degrees warm, making it to the mid 60s Friday afternoon

This weekend, a warm front will lift on Saturday, leading to highs back in the lower 70s. Go ahead and plan on rain on Sunday as our next cold front moves in. If you have outdoor weekend plans, Saturday looks to be the much nicer day!

Sunday’s cold front will usher in another round of cooler air, dropping us from highs in the upper 60s on Sunday to about 60 degrees on Monday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.