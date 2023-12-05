Effingham Co. commissioners discuss public library funding, operations

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Effingham County Monday night, a two-hour workshop session about how Live Oaks Public Libraries are protecting the county’s children.

Concerns were raised In the last county commission meeting about the types of books the library has included, specifically those relating to LGBTQ subjects being too accessible to children.

Commissioner Roger Burdette brought forth the initial concern saying he felt that certain books that were accessible to children could be detrimental to children. A topic that the commission said was too large for the allotted time which brings us to Monday night.

A full workshop for the commission to ask the library board specifically about concerns involving the American Library Association, Specific Recommended Diversity reading, as well as how old children have to be to check out books.

“I believe in freedom of speech. It should never be used to bully or mock anyone nor should it be used to steer a eight-year-old into an identity crisis,” said Commissioner Burdette.

A packed meeting room and a round table with a group of books at the center of it.

“If we take and we demonize all these books and put them in the small corner and hide them away, what is that say about the people that these books represent,” said Commissioner Kieffer.

Concerns brought before the Live Oaks Public Library System about The American Library Association - an association that Commissioner Burdette says does not share the same values as Effingham County.

However once questioned by the commission, the library explained that they are not part of the association nor is any funding going towards memberships.

Another concern brought by Commissioner Burdette was that books of what he referred to as sexually explicit content were too accessible to children which the library says is simply not true.

“In 17 years of having access to the library, my children have never gotten any material off of the shelve that I have found questionable.”

“I have learned or recently learned that there are multiple controls in place with library cards. There is an app where the parent can always see what their child has checked out,” said Commissioner DeLoach.

Lastly, a list of recommended diversity reading catalogs that were listed under the children’s section.

The library responded with a list of diversity recommendations which were given to them by a diversity audit of the county. That list included the books on LGBTQ subjects that Commissioner Burdette brought before the commissioner and the board.

According to the library, over 15,000 books on LGBTQ subjects were checked out in the last few years, showing the commission that the LGBTQ community was in Effingham County and was interested in books to support them.

“Some children need to read those stories to feel seen and to know that they are not alone.”

The commission concluded that before any other matters are discussed on this topic, the commissioners would visit the library and see just what protocols the library has in place when it comes to how children can check out books.

