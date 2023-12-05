Enmarket and Bethesda Academy opening new store in the Skidaway Island area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Enmarket and Bethesda Academy are opening a new Enmarket store and a Bethesda Welcome Center in the Skidaway Island area.

The new store will be located at the intersection of Diamond Causeway and Ferguson Ave,

Officials say it will offer convenience items, including fresh food, beverages, and fuel. The Bethesda Welcome Center will be located adjacent to the store and will provide visitors with information about the school’s history, programs, and admissions process.

“We are excited to develop this property which will give our students more opportunity,” said Dr. Mike Hughes, president of Bethesda Academy. “Enmarket is a family-owned and operated business that shares Bethesda Academy’s commitment to community engagement and enriching the lives of those it serves. This partnership with Enmarket aligns seamlessly with Bethesda Academy’s values and vision.”

“As a nonprofit school, Bethesda is dependent on community support. We are proud to partner with Bethesda Academy to offer sustainable funding support for the school’s future,” said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket.

Enmarket is prepared to begin its development in early 2024.

