Georgia Ports Authority approves building new rail terminal in northeast part of state

The Port of Savannah’s Mason Mega Rail Terminal, the nation’s largest on-port intermodal...
The Port of Savannah’s Mason Mega Rail Terminal, the nation’s largest on-port intermodal facility, will link to the planned Blue Ridge Connector to deliver greater transportation efficiency for Northeast Georgia.(Georgia Ports Authority)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has approved spending $127 million to build a rail terminal connecting the Port of Savannah with northeast Georgia.

The project, called the Blue Ridge Connecter, is an inland rail terminal in Gainesville, Ga.

The facility is expected to open in 2026.

“Through improved connectivity, developments like the Blue Ridge Connector maximize the impact of Georgia’s extensive logistics network,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a prepared statement. “Inland terminals have a proven track record of powering economic development for rural Georgians by extending port services to the doorstep of manufacturing and supply chain operations.”

Funding for the Blue Ridge Connecter is a mix of GPA internal capital and a grant from the Federal Maritime Administration, according to the GPA.

The facility will be connected to the Mason Mega Rail terminal in Savannah by Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Currently, GPA said approximately 18-20 percent of container cargo is moved by rail.

“This important investment will help our customers streamline their supply chains while reducing congestion on Georgia highways,” said GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch in a prepared statement. “As we have seen at the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County, improved rail service to the region will increase transportation efficiency and act as a magnet for jobs and economic development. Every container moved by rail will avoid a 600-mile roundtrip by truck between Savannah and the Gainesville, area,” Lynch added. “That’s a massive benefit to cargo owners seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.” Hybrid electric rubber tire gantry cranes will be used.”

