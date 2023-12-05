Georgia Southern football gets new Cornerbacks Coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles have a new cornerbacks coach!

Former Georgia Southern defensive back and coach Darius Safford is returning to Georgia Southern after five seasons with Kennesaw State as the defensive backs coach in 2023.

From 2019 to 2021, Safford oversaw cornerbacks for the Owls.

Head football coach Clay Helton said, “We are very excited to welcome Darius Safford back to Statesboro, Georgia. Darius has proven to be a high-level developer at the corners position and understands the championship standard required at Georgia Southern, having played and coached for the Eagles. Darius has deep roots in Georgia and has been very successful recruiting in the Atlanta area. His energy and enthusiasm are infectious with his players, and he is an excellent addition to our defensive coaching staff. "

Safford started coaching in 2014 as the defensive backs coach at Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

