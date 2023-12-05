Sky Cams
Hawkeyes’ shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at sports bar

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - ”Pour until they score” was the deal a sports bar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offered during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

Anyone who signed up to play on a golf simulator at X-Golf Cedar Rapids during the game would get free beer until the University of Iowa Hawkeyes scored against the University of Michigan.

Iowa’s 26-0 shutout in the loss turned into around 100 free beers, which cost the bar roughly $500 dollars, but staff said they don’t have any regrets.

“I think that being locally owned, it’s nice to do things for the community,” general manager Destinee Briner said.

They’ve held this promotion throughout the season and they’ll offer something for Iowa’s bowl game against Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

