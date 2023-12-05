Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Lawsuit: Tow truck driver’s actions were ‘direct and proximate’ causes toward deacon’s death during APD arrest

Johnny Hollman died after he was tased during his arrest
The tasing incident happened on Aug. 10.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tow truck driver and his employer were named in a lawsuit, claiming his actions contributed to the death of a deacon who died after being tased by a now former Atlanta police officer during an August arrest.

Eric Robinson, a tow truck driver with S & W Towing Company, was named in the lawsuit, claiming his actions were a “direct and proximate cause of the serious physical injuries” that contributed to 62-year-old Johnny Hollman’s death. The lawsuit was filed in DeKalb County State Court by Hollman’s family.

The lawsuit claims on Aug. 10, Robinson was sent to the accident scene as part of his employer’s contract with the City of Atlanta.

When Robinson got to the scene, the lawsuit claims he “observed a City of Atlanta police officer physically on top of an elderly citizen who was lying prone on the ground.”

The officer, later identified as Kiran Kimbrough, was trying to arrest Hollman for allegedly refusing to sign a traffic ticket.

“Without appearing to be asked by the officer to assist him, Defendant Robinson immediately joined the officer on top of the citizen’s body and forcefully grabbed the citizen’s left arm,” the lawsuit states. “While so doing, Defendant Robinson straddled the citizen’s head and neck, appearing to sit with his full body weight and the citizen’s head and neck.”

The lawsuit claims Robinson continued to stay on top of Hollman while he was being handcuffed. The lawsuit also claims Robinson was heard saying, “I ain’t did this s**t in so long, I forgot what it (was) like.”

During the arrest, Hollman was eventually tased, according to APD.

RELATED: Body camera video released in Atlanta police tasing death of deacon

The lawsuit states Hollman said that he couldn’t breathe several times during the arrest.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and punitive damages.

Kimbrough was fired following the incident after an internal investigation by APD. After his firing, Kimbrough’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, said the former APD officer “vehemently denies any wrongdoing or policy violations in connection with the investigation, detention, and arrest of Mr. Johnny Hollman.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also opened an investigation and ruled Hollman’s death a homicide.

An autopsy found Hollman also had underlying health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
57th and Bull Street
Police respond to shots-fired call at Bull, 57th streets
Police lights
Northbound I-516 reopen between I-16, Ogeechee Rd. after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Walthourville residents voting for mayor during runoff election
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
THE News at 5
Pooler city manager Robert Byrd resigns
Robert Byrd
Pooler city manager Robert Byrd resigns
Runoff election Tuesday for Guyton mayor