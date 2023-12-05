Medical experts urge people to get their flu shots as cases rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Influenza cases in the country are rising, as doctors and other health officials are encouraging people to get their flu shots.

“When we say that everyone six months of age should get their flu shot, we mean everyone,” said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, the principal deputy director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With flu season in full swing, many local doctors are hoping people take the correct precautions to fight the Influenza virus.

“The most important thing, whether you decide to get vaccinated or not is to have a plan for not if, but when you get one of these viruses,” said Dr. Timothy Connelly, internal medicine physician at Memorial Health.

Georgia’s Epidemiologist Office says the state’s Influenza-like illness, or ILI, activity is currently at a 10 on a scale of one to 13. This comes after the major uptick in the number of people suffering from the flu of late.

Savannah’s Candler Hospital has seen a 35% increase in flu cases in the last two weeks alone.

“The reason why Influenza gets so much attention is that you never really know whose card it’s going to punch, so to speak. And you can get severe outcomes even in young healthy people,” said Victor Hurtig, emergency medicine physician at Candler Hospital.

Dr. Nirav D. Shah of the CDC says it’s important for people of all ages to get the vaccine, and the consequences of not doing so have proved to be fatal in year’s past.

“In the years before the pandemic, about three to 400,000 people across the United States were hospitalized because of the Flu, and nearly 30,000 people died because of the flu. Thirty thousand people,” said Dr. Shah.

“The longer you neglect these viruses, the longer your immune system doesn’t see these viruses... The more of a response you get and the sicker your get, when you receive these viruses,” said Dr. Connelly.

With growing skepticism surrounding vaccines since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, other medical professionals tell me we shouldn’t let that affect how we approach this particular virus.

“The Covid vaccine came with a lot of new technology, and with new technology is a lot of controversy, right. And so what I say is just, ‘Stop. Pause for a second. Try to think back to 2018, 2019. This is the same technology we’ve always had. It’s worth while, and it can save you some grief down the line,” said Hurtig.

If you’re interested in getting vaccinated, you can your flu shot at your local pharmacy or primary care doctor’s office.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.